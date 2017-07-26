SUPERCUPNI: Late drama as County Armagh see off Swindon

Have your say

The closing stages of County Armagh’s 2-1 victory over Swindon Town featured two penalty calls and a disallowed goal.

The final whistle signalled the close to a frantic final Junior group game that left County Armagh unbeaten over the opening three days of the SuperCupNI campaign.

Fans inside Coleraine’s Anderson Park were treated to a goal inside the opening five minutes thanks to set-piece strength by Swindon.

Adam Wright then reacted first after the interval to convert a loose ball following Chris Hutchinson’s testing free-kick effort.

A fine David Walsh save prevented the side from England from regaining control before the game featured high drama late on.

Swindon had one penalty appeal awarded then ruled out by the match officials following consultation, with the subsequent goal kick eventually leading to a spot-kick for County Armagh.

Jack Scott stepped up to slot home and hand County Armagh the upper hand.

Swindon then had a goal ruled out in the final moments for an infringement inside the area.

“We dominated and managed to get in behind Swindon on a number of occasions,” said County Armagh SuperCupNI Association chairman Dean McCullough. “We had a chance cleared off the line and can be proud of the overall performance before going into the knockout stages.”

COUNTY ARMAGH: David Walsh (Linfield), Jesse Carson (Linfield), Caolan Connell (Windmill Stars), Shea Conway (TTBS), Shane Adamson (Glenavon), Chris Hutchinson (Portadown), Jack Scott (Linfield), James Black (Portadown), Adam Wright (Dungannon), John McGovern (Windmill Stars), Harry Anderson (Portadown). Subs (used): Harry Evans (Glenavon), Matthew Willis (Glentoran), Alberto Balde (Portadown).