WORLD CUP FOOTBALL: LATEST FROM BAKU AS NORTHERN IRELAND TAKE ON AZERBAIJAN

HALF-TIME: Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 0

Northern Ireland survived a big first-half scare to reach the interval on level terms with Azerbaijan in Baku.

Northern Ireland team

Ramil Sheydaev smashed a glorious one-on-one opening over midway through the first period having outpaced an injured Gareth McAuley.

The West Brom defender was unable to continue, forcing Michael O’Neill into a tactical tweak, and the reshuffled outfit nearly went ahead right before the break when Liam Boyce narrowly missed reaching Chris Brunt’s centre.

In-form striker Liam Boyce was handed his first competitive start by Michael O’Neill for Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan in Baku.

Boyce, who scored 23 league goals for Ross County to finish as the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer last season, opened his international account in the friendly over New Zealand last week and O’Neill kept him in his starting line-up along with fellow forward Josh Magennis.

Azerbaijan's Pavlo Pashayev with Northern Ireland's Liam Boyce

Gareth McAuley overcame a thigh injury to start alongside Jonny Evans and 37-year-old Aaron Hughes in defence, while the Azeris handed a debut to Brazilian-born Qarabag playmaker Richard Almeida.

Hughes’ introduction, for his 106th cap, meant O’Neill was once again utilising a back three despite the absence of Craig Cathcart.

The hosts started in nervous fashion with Badavi Huseynov shanking one clearance and then being chased down by Magennis for an early Northern Irish corner.

Three of the visitors’ four goals against the Azeris in Belfast came from dead-ball situations and Jonny Evans nodded this third-minute opportunity just off target from Chris Brunt’s delivery.

Azerbaijan's Richard Almeida with Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood

Both Boyce and Magennis were having joy in the air against the hosts, the former heading his first opening wide, with Robert Prosinecki’s side otherwise stroking passes along their backline with little forward thrust.

A Magennis long throw, won after some excellent footwork by captain Steven Davis, caused more alarm before being claimed by goalkeeper Kamran Agayev.

At the other end, the hosts looked toothless once the ball passed the halfway line and that perhaps explained why Dimitrij Nazarov fired way over from 35 yards with few alternatives.

For all their possession, it was difficult to see how the hosts would threaten Michael McGovern’s goal, but they did just that in the 23rd minute.

Javid Huseynov’s long ball over the top reached Ramil Sheydayev, in part because a clearly injured McAuley could not catch him, but the Azerbaijani forward blasted his great opening over with McGovern standing tall.

McAuley had fought back from a thigh issue picked up last month to play, and it was clear his evening was done midway through the first half, with winger Niall McGinn coming on and O’Neill reshuffling to a back four.

Azerbaijan were buoyed by that rejig and began to seize control against a Northern Irish side struggling to make the ball stick up top and seeing just 30 per cent of possession.

However, they may have found themselves ahead if either Boyce or Magennis could have stretched another inch or two to reach Brunt’s brilliant delivery from the left towards the end of the half.

The Azeris did register an effort on target before the interval arrived, though McGovern was well behind Pavlo Pashaev’s long-range attempt.

Kyle Lafferty was missing when the other half-time substitutes warmed up during the break but it was a change of formation rather than personnel that O’Neill implemented at the start of the second period.

McGinn switched to the right, Stuart Dallas moved left and Boyce dropped off behind Magennis as O’Neill tried something different with what he had.

Boyce won a free-kick as the hour mark approached but the cluster of white shirts at the back post were unable to make anything from Brunt’s delivery.

The noise inside the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium increased again in the 64th minute as Afran Ismayilov gave McGovern his first real test.

Almeida, considered the great hope around these parts despite O’Neill’s assertion that “the best Brazilians don’t always play in Azerbaijan”, picked out Ismayilov and he turned Brunt inside out before driving low into McGovern’s body.

Northern Ireland continued to waste opportunities from set pieces, epitomised most by Norwood’s disastrous short-corner routine which almost culminated in an Azerbaijan goal on the break as Almeida laced a volley over.