GAELIC GAMES: Armagh battle back to beat Tipperary

Armagh fought back from four points down early in the second half to edge out Tipperary 1-17 to 1-15 in the All-Ireland Football qualifier at Thurles.

Tipp led 0-10 to 0-8 at half-time after Armagh had a goal ruled out when ref Paddy Neilan didn’t play the advantage.

Armagh players defend a last minute free kick from Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan

Michael Quinlivan’s goal helped increase Tipperary’s lead to four.

However as Tipp tired, Armagh hit seven of the next nine scores to lead and Jamie Clarke’s late soccer-style goal sealed their victory.

Niall Grimley’s eight points, including two scores from play, were crucial to Armagh’s deserved victory, which avenged their heartbreaking league defeat by the Premier County in April.