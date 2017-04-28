Guy Martin: No substitute for real road racing

Guy Martin says there is no substitute for pure road racing as the Honda rider continues his preparations for the Isle of Man TT.

The Lincolnshire rider returned to the Tandragee 100 last weekend for the first time in 12 years on the new Superstock SP Fireblade.

Guy Martin will race at the Cookstown 100 this weekend ahead of the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

Although he never managed to complete a lap on race day after a coming together with Paul Jordan in the Superbike race, the 35-year-old says he learned more at the Co Armagh meeting than he did throughout six days of testing.

Martin, who is racing again at the Cookstown 100 this weekend, said: “Well, we’re learning. At the moment it’s a lot of learning, I definitely learnt more racing at Tandragee than I did testing for six days, but it’s always hard to mimic a road race in a testing environment.

“The team likes to test at Castle Combe, which is bumpy, but you don’t know what you’re up against until you get out into a race environment. Don’t get me wrong, we need to test and it’s helpful, but nothing compares to racing.

“It’s good to be back racing, there’s a lot to do for me and also for the new Fireblade, it’s a machine I tell you, but we do have some work to do and I love the challenge of getting it right. When I came back it was to give the roads the best shot on a Honda on Dunlops, so this is what we’re doing,” he added.

“We’re all working together and it’s down to me, John and the lads, listening to each other and putting it all together. I am looking forward to the North West 200 and seeing what we can do on the Fireblade out there and also taking the dog for a walk on the beach.”

Martin will again ride the Fireblade SP2 Superstock machine at the Cookstown 100 and he will also compete in the Supersport class on a Honda in the Wilson Craig colours.