HOCKEY: Lurgan ladies looking to build on landmark trophy win

Lurgan Ladies Hockey Club captain, Charlene Hull, hopes the side can go on and challenge for a place in next season’s EY League after lifting the Denman Ulster Shield.

Having won the Ulster Women’s Premier League title for the first time last season, the club wrote their name into the history books again with a 3-1 win over Queen’s University on Boxing Day to lift the Shield for the first time.

It made amends for missing out on last year’s final when they lost to Queen’s in the semi-finals.

The current leaders of the Ulster Women’s Premier League will now look to achieve an historic double for the club by pushing on and retaining the league title.

“Last year our aim was to win the Shield and the League title, and we were so disappointed at losing to Queen’s in the semi-finals,” said Hull

“We have created history again by winning this for the first time and now we want to go on and retain the league title and then have a real go at qualifying for the EY League next season.”