NW200: Practice, race schedule and roads closing times

The 2017 Vauxhall International North West 200 is officially underway, with the first machines taking to the 8.9-mi.
A packed week of events sees final practice and qualifying continue on Thursday ahead of the first three races on the evening schedule.
On Saturday, the two seven-lap Superbike races top the bill on a five-race card, which also includes the second Supersport and Superstock races and the Supertwins event.
The practice and race programme this week is as follows:
PRACTICE SCHEDULE
Tuesday (roads closed 9.15am-3pm)
Thursday (roads closed 9.15am-3pm)
RACE SCHEDULE
Thursday (Roads closed 5pm-9pm)
Race 1 – HEL Performance Supersport Race
Race 2 – Bayview Hotel Superstock Race
Race 3 – Vauxhall Supertwin Race
Saturday (Roads closed 9.15am-9pm)
Race 1 – Bet McLean.com Supersport Race
Race 2 – Anchor Bar Superbike Race
Race 3 – JM Paterson Supertwin Race
Race 4 – Vauxhall NW200 Superbike Race
Race 5 – CP Hire Superstock Race