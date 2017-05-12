NW200: Thursday's race and practice results

A round-up of all the results from the first three races at the Vauxhall International North West 200 plus a recap on the final combined qualifying times.

Five more races are scheduled on Saturday, including both of the feature Superbike races over seven laps.

THURSDAY'S RACE RESULTS

SUPERSPORT

1 M Jessopp (Triumph) 28m 00.796s; 2 I Hutchinson (Yamaha) +0.772s; 3 J Hillier (Kawasaki) +1.229s; 4 D Harrison (Kawasaki) +1.461s; 5 L Johnston (Honda) +1.835s; 6 W Dunlop (Yamaha) +3.302s; 7 M Dunlop (Yamaha) +3.732s; 8 J Cowton (Kawasaki) +11.571s. Fastest lap: Harrison 116.423mph

SUPERSTOCK

1 A Seeley (BMW) 26m 22.328s; 2 L Johnston (BMW) +12.623s; 3 D Harrison (Kawasaki) +14.801s; 4 I Hutchinson (BMW) +32.001s; 5 M Jessopp (BMW) +32.209s; 6 J Hillier (Kawasaki) +49.101s; 7 D Sheils (Suzuki) +49.486s; 8 W Dunlop (Yamaha) +1m 11.200s. New lap record: Seeley 122.898mph

SUPERTWINS

1 M Jessopp (Kawasaki) 19m 33.052s; 2 M Rutter (Kawasaki) +0.848s; 3 I Lintin (Kawasaki) +15.573s; 4 D Cooper (Kawasaki) +18.060s; 5 D Sheils (Kawasaki) +32.809s; 6 A McLean (Kawasaki) +36.386s; 7 J Cowton (Kawasaki) +43.849s; 8 C Elkin (Kawasaki) +1m 00.080s. New lap record: Jessopp 110.423mph

COMBINED QUALIFYING TIMES

SUPERBIKES

1. M Rutter Bathams (BMW) 122.345mph; 2 A (BMW) 121.811mph; 3 G Irwin (Ducati) 121.556mph; 4 M Dunlop (Suzuki) 121.510mph; 5 M Jessop (BMW) 121.311mph

SUPERSPORT

1 A Seeley (Kawasaki) 116.812mph; 2 L Johnston (Honda) 116.289mph; 3 M Dunlop (Yamaha) 115.751mph; 4 M Jessopp (Triumph) 115.530mph; 5 D Harrison (Kawasaki) 115.466mph

SUPERSTOCK

1 A Seeley (BMW) 123.203mph; 2 M Rutter (BMW) 122.025mph; 3 L Johnston (BMW) 121.777 mph; 4 I Hutchinson (BMW) 121.278mph; 5 D Harrison (Kawasaki) 120.466mph

SUPERTWINS

1 M Jessopp (Kawasaki)109.226mph; 2 M Rutter (Kawasaki) 108.799 mph; 3 D Cooper (Kawasaki) 107.910mph; 4 I Lintin (Kawasaki) 107.881mph; 5 L Johnston (Kawasaki) 107.758mph