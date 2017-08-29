RUGBY: Rory Best to captain Ulster in 2017-18

Irish international Rory Best will take the captaincy at Ulster for a third time.

Director of Rugby Les Kiss confirmed the appointment tomorrow.

Best, who has played 198 times for his home Province, returns to a position that he first held from 2007 to 2011.

The 35-year-old brings immense experience to the role, having previously had two stints as captain of Ulster, as well as considerable experience of leading both Ireland and the British & Irish Lions.

Best took over the Ireland captaincy 18 months ago and oversaw a historic run of results last year as they registered a first Test victory on South African soil in June followed by a first-ever win over New Zealand in November. Later that month, he won his 100th international cap in a win over Australia.

A two-time British & Irish Lions tourist, Best led midweek sides on both the 2013 tour to Australia and again in New Zealand earlier this summer.

Commenting on his appointment, Best said:

“It’s a huge honour to captain my home Province again. To play for Ulster fills me with immense pride and that feeling is amplified when I lead the team out.

“I’ll be in the privileged position of having an experienced group of players supporting me, all of whom have represented Ulster for a number of years and are superb leaders in their own right.”