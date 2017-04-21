Toman fighting for Irish title

Lurgan’s Daire Toman will be aiming to return home with the addition of an Irish championship belt following this weekend’s mixed martial arts meeting.

The 26-year-old is set to step up against Cork’s Jack Maguire on Sunday in The Templepatrick Hotel for the Akuma Fighting Championship Bantamweight Irish title.

Toman can gain confidence from a MMA record of five wins and one loss from six bouts to date, with that run of results helping to deliver the Clann Wars All-Ireland crown.

It has been an impressive period of progress across the past two years since Toman was encouraged to take up the sport by New Era Gym coach Michael Doyle.