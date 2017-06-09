TT 2017: Ian Hutchinson sustains broken femur in Senior crash

Ian Hutchinson has sustained a fractured femur following a crash on lap two of the Senior TT.

The Bingley rider came off his Tyco BMW machine at the 27th Milestone on the Mountain section of the course. The race was red flagged and will be restarted over four laps at 5.15pm.

He was taken by air ambulance to Nobles Hospital in Douglas but was later flown to Liverpool for further treatment.

Hutchinson had been holding second place behind Peter Hickman by only 0.184s at Ramsey before the incident occurred. The English rider was bidding for his third victory of the week after winning the Superbike and Superstock races for Ulster’s TAS Racing team.

It is a bitter blow for Hutchinson, whose career was almost ended by a badly broken leg sustained in a crash in a British championship race at Silverstone in 2010.