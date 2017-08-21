ULSTER GP: Gavin Lupton has died

West Yorkshire’s Gavin Lupton has sadly succumbed to his injuries following a crash at the Dundrod 150 meeting at the Ulster Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old, from Otley, came off at the fast Lougher’s section of the 7.4-mile course (formerly known as Budore), in the Dundrod 150 Challenge race on Thursday, August 10, sustaining critical injuries. He was a former winner of the Manx Grand Prix Newcomers B race in 2011.

Gavin Lupton in action at this year's Ulster Grand Prix.

Mr Lupton passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The race was red-flagged following the incident and a long delay ensued before the organisers abandoned the rest of the evening schedule.

Mr Lupton is the second rider to have as a result of crash at the event this year, with Wigan’s Jamie Hodson (35) killed in an accident in the Dundrod 150 National race on the same day. His brother Rob was involved in the same crash at Joey’s Windmill, but escaped serious injury.