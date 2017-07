Golfers, including Michael Hoey, delighted these fans at the end of their opening rounds on the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, hosted by the Rory Foundation,

Almost 18,000 packed the North Coast course for the first round matches and those crowds are expected to grow as the event reaches a climax on Sunday.

Daniel Im leads after the first round on eight-under par. Defending champion Rory McIlroy finished on level par.