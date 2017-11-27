Javier Peña and Steve Murphy Belfast bound for Q & A on Netflix series Narcos

If you are a fan of Netflix original series Narcos there is a good chance you will want to go to this.

Real life D.E.A. agents, Javier Peña and Steve Murphy, who inspired the successful series, are coming to Belfast in 2018 to talk about the hunt and capture of drug czar, Pablo Escobar.

The actions taken by Javier Peña and Steve Murphy during the war on drugs in Colombia in the 1980s, inspired season one of Narcos which documents the hunt and subsequent capture of Colombia drug lord Pablo Escobar.

'Narcos' is one of most popular series ever to be shown on Netflix and agents Peña and Murphy are played by actors Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) and Boyd Holbrook (Logan, Gone Girl and Run All Night).

The Belfast event is called A Conversation on Narcos with Steve Murphy and Javier Peña and is due to take place in the Telegraph Building on May 16, 2018.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday November 30 from ticketmaster.ie

Season four of Narcos is set to return to Netflix in 2018.