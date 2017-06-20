Search for film extras

Cinemagic is on the hunt for extras to appear in the film ‘Grace and Goliath’, which is currently filming in Belfast.

They are looking for males and females aged 18+ for a red carpet premiere scene taking place at Odyssey Pavilion on Monday June 26.

The work is unpaid and no acting experience is needed.

Grace and Goliath follows the success of Cinemagic’s first feature, A Christmas Star in 2014-15, which gave young filmmakers an invaluable opportunity to work across disciplines such as directing, production, costume and make-up, sound, lighting and music composition. With the experience from this Cinemagic opportunity, trainees have gone on to secure work with various film and television companies in the last two years including BBC, HBO, Disney, Sky Atlantic, RTE, and Bedlam Productions.

Filming for Grace and Goliath is taking place throughout June in Belfast and on the North Coast, including scenes at Odyssey Pavilion and Belfast’s National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

Joining the cast are young actors Isaac Heslip (11) from Banbridge, Maitiu McGibbon (11) from Lurgan and Savanna Burney Keatings (5) from Moira, along with Northern Ireland television, theatre and film actresses, Olivia Nash, Cheryl O’Dwyer and Jo Donnelly.The film is produced by Cinemagic Chief Executive, Joan Burney Keatings MBE and written by Maire Campbell (Delicate Things, Chancer, A Christmas Star).

If you would like to be one of the extras, email graceandgoliathextras@gmail.com and include your name, contact details and a photo of yourself.