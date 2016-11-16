Stormtroopers ready to invade Lisburn

Lisburn looks set to be invaded by the Empire as plans for a Star Wars extravaganza have been confirmed.

Rumours this week of Lisburn being turned into a scene from Star Wars may not have been that wide of the mark, as a huge fan event is to take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

Ireland’s premier Star Wars club, the Emerald Garrison, will show their artistic creativity, dedication and unbelievable interaction at this hugely popular unofficial fan event in Spring 2017.

There’ll be Stormtroopers, Jedi Knights, Bounty Hunters, Darth Vader and Wookies all descending on the Lisburn area.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet and greet guest actors from the Star Wars world.

More event information, including ticket prices and opening times will be made available soon.

Meanwhile, an American website has claimed the city has been chosen as the next filming location for the latest Star Wars movie.

According to KY12 news, reports coming out of Hollywood are that a portion of the next instalment in the Star Wars saga will be filmed near Lisburn.

This might be your chance to appear in the iconic movies as the site also claims that hundreds of extras will be needed for the scenes.

But don’t be getting out your Stormtrooper outfit just yet, as the website is well known for spreading hoax stories.

The site claimed that: “Local fans of the film series were understandably excited about the news and especially excited about the prospect of becoming an extra in the film after producers also stated that ‘hundreds of extras will be needed from the Lisburn area.’

“No details were released as to exactly when production would take place in the Lisburn area but they stated that it should begin no later than next fall. A casting call for extras will be announced well before that time period, however.”

It’s clear the Force is not strong with this one.