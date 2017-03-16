Brownlow Festival organisers thanked

The Lord Mayor, Councillor Garath Keating hosted members of the Brownlow Festival Committee at The Palace, Armagh to acknowledge their hard work in organising the successful Brownlow Festival which is held each year.

The festival organisers run a fun filled week-long event at the end of August, in Craigavon and last year it was launched at Rushmere Shopping Centre.

Among the events that was put on last year was family fun day at Brownlow Hub, art exhibition, picnic, an assault course on the lakes, a vintage tea dance, mindfulness colouring workshop and a cookery demonstration.

Last years week concluded with a free Festival at Craigavon Lakes with a range of activities such as a daring dragon boat race, archery, climbing wall, tug of war, BBQ and music.

The festival, was supported by a range of statutory organisations including Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, and funded by a grant from Awards for All through the Big Lottery Fund.