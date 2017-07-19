Lurgan kids enjoy Teddy Bear’s Picnic in name of Children in Need

Lurgan kids Nathan, aged 3 years, and Dylan Redpath, 18 months, are pictured with Asda Portadown’s Community Champion, Elaine Livingstone.

The duo were snapped having a ‘bear-y’ good time at the recent instore BBC Children in Need Teddy Bear’s Picnic.

Big kids and little kids alike enjoyed traditional picnic treats and fun and games, including a tombola, spin and win wheel, colouring in and Pudsey-themed crafts alongside their furry friends.

The bears were spruced up ahead of the picnic at a special ‘Repair a Bear’ station, to ensure they were looking their best. Elaine Livingstone, Asda Portadown Community Champion, said:

“I was delighted to kick-start our fundraising for BBC Children in Need with the Teddy Bear’s Picnic. So many kids (as well as the young at heart!) turned up to enjoy the day, and it was great to see them get involved with all our activities – especially our ‘Repair the Bear’ station which saw the much-loved teds kitted out with Pudsey-themed bandanas and bows!

“We had a ‘roaring’ good time, and look forward to more fundraising for BBC Children in Need!”