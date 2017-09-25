Morris Minor club gearing up for End of Season Run

The Morris Minor Owners Club will hold their End of Season Run on Saturday, October 7, starting at Sprucefield.

Open to all makes and models of old vehicles registered prior to 1990 (not just Minors), the run will start with all entrants having a hearty breakfast at Frankie & Benny’s restaurant where vehicles will be on display to the public from 9am to 11am.

Leaving Sprucefield they will travel in convoy via Moira, Magheralin, Waringstown, Bleary and Tandragee towards Markethill for a picnic stop, continuing via Hamiltownsbawn, Armagh, Charlemont and Parkanaur, finishing at Quinn’s Corner Restaurant where vehicles will again be on display to the public from around 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

So far more than 40 vehicles have been entered for the event.

For further information about the Morris Minor Owners Club log on to www.mmoc-ni.co.uk or contact membership secretary David McCullough on 028 9036 4986.