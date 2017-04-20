A celebration of Rod Stewart

A brand new theatre production celebrating the life and career of Rod Stewart, one of rock music’s greatest icons, will be coming to the Market Place Theatre in Armagh later this year.

Starring Paul Metcalfe and featuring a fantastic live band with impeccable credits, the show takes the audience through Rod’s incredible story, from his humble beginnings through to worldwide superstardom and record sales in excess of 100 million.

The first half of the show charts Rod’s rise to fame from his early days singing in the R‘nB clubs of the 60’s through to worldwide success in the early 70’s. It features songs from the earlier part of Rod’s career, including Handbags & Gladrags, In A Broken Dream, Stay With Me, Ooh La La and Wear It Well. It also includes an unplugged section.

The second half of the show captures all the excitement and energy of a Rod Stewart concert and is full of the same swaggering showmanship, audience participation and sheer sense of fun.

It is crammed full of hits such as Maggie May, Sailing, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Tonight’s The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest and You’re In My Heart - to name but a few. Every show ends with dancing in the aisles and standing ovations. The show includes a stunning stage set, a spectacular light show and background visuals.

The show comes to Armagh on Friday October 13 and tickets are on sale now.