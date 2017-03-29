Amazon launches priority gig ticket scheme

Members of Amazon's Prime programme will be able to get priority access to live music, following the online retail giant’s announcement of ‘Entertainment Experiences’, tying in with its Amazon Tickets platform.

Subscribers to the Prime service - which costs £7.99 a month, or £79-a-year - will be able to get the opportunity to buy tickets for shows by the likes of Emeli Sandé, Ariana Grande and Little Mix 24 hours before they go on general sale.

Priority access will also be available to summer festivals where the likes of The Killers, Justin Bieber, Kings of Leon are performing.

And new Amazon lounges are now open at The O2 and The SSE Arena, Wembley, offering lounge ticket holders luxury surroundings to view the show

The first batches of pre-sale tickets available exclusively to Prime members will go on sale this Thursday (30 March) including UK concert tours by ABC, Art Garfunkel, The Darkness, KC & The Sunshine Band and Sparks, at tickets.amazon.co.uk/prime.