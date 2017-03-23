Daniel gets ‘All Shook Up’

Craigavon lad, Daniel May will be treading the boards as he takes on the role of ‘Chad,’ in Fortwilliam Musical Society’s production of ‘All Shook Up’ in Theatre at the Mill which runs from March 28 to April 1.

‘All Shook Up’ is a jukebox musical featuring over 20 of Elvis Presley’s best-loved songs. It’s a fast-paced show with a hilarious script that has been described as “Grease for the 21st Century.”

Loosely based on Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night,’ the show is set in mid-west America in the 1950’s.

A hip-swiveling, guitar-playing roustabout named Chad, arrives in town, he upsets the status quo and becomes the catalyst for a rebellion against the town’s strict rules.

For tickets call 028 9034 0202.