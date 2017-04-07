Experience the music of Buble

The Michael Buble Experience featuring Shamie H is set to play at the Planters Tavern, Waringstown, on Saturday, April 29.

Shamie H, who hails from Magherafelt, has performed in all the leading theatres throughout the UK and Ireland.

From Dean Martin to Michael Buble, few have captured the mood of swing quite like Shamie H.

He includes all the timeless rat pack classics and the contempary swing of Michael Buble in his music programme to perfection.

Shamie H’s easy rapport and dulcet tone will transport you back to the Rat Pack era of swing and Big Band music with songs such as ‘Lost’, ‘Feeling Good’, ’Home’, ’Call Me Irresponsible’, ‘Always on My Mind’ and ‘Moondance’.

Accompanying Shamie H on the night will be renowned backing band Tail Light, who will also include a varied range of music through the decades to finish off the evening.

Doors for this event are open at 9pm, with the show commencing at 9.30pm.

Further information is available from The Planters Tavern reception on (028) 3888 1510.