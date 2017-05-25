GOH hosts Sunday Night at the Musicals

Tickets are on sale for what’s being billed as the biggest concert the Grand Opera House will have seen in a long time, featuring the combined voices of more than 15 local musical societies presenting ‘Sunday Night At The Musicals’.

The June 4 concert has been hailed as a return of the well-loved ‘Cavalcade of Song’, with a fresh touch, covering new musicals such as ‘Something Rotten’ and ‘Carole King’s Beautiful’, whilst revisiting classics such as ‘Kiss Me Kate’ and ‘Les Misreables’.

Presented by the Association of Irish Musical Societies Northern Region, the show will feature a cast of local actors and singers and a youth chorus,

The evening will be directed by Gary Redpath (Belfast Operatic), with Musical Direction from up and coming Musical Director Adam Darcy (Ravara Productions), and Choreography from Timmy Bell.

Be prepared for an evening of glitz, glamour and toe-tapping tunes as the company bring you on a journey into the world of musical theatre.

To book tickets log onto www.goh.co.uk.