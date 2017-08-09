MADS set to stage Legally Blonde

Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society’s big summer show this year will be Legally Blonde the Musical.

Show producer Kieran Corr said: “We are delighted to bring another new musical to the borough.

Holly McConville who will perform as Elle Woods.

“Over the years we have been the first society to bring shows such as Footloose, The Phantom of the Opera and Rock of Ages and now we will be performing Legally Blonde with a very talented cast.

“John Corry is the director, Claire Louise McMahon is the choreographer and it’s great to have Caitriona Corr, who is back from London for the summer, as the vocal coach.

“We will have a live orchestra - led by John Mitchell - for this show, which will be performed four times in Portadown Town Hall Theatre in September. “

Based on the Reese Witherspoon film, Legally Blonde The Musical earned seven Tony nominations and ten Drama Desk Award nominations during its Broadway run.

Madison Foster, who will perform as Elle Woods.

It tells the story of UCLA’s Delta Nu, Elle Woods, who, against the odds, moves to the head of class and the top of the firm.

Legally Blonde The Musical is recommended for theatregoers aged four and older.

Holly McConville (18) from Craigavon and Madison Foster (16) from Donacloney will share the lead role of Elle Woods.

Said Kieran: “The very experienced performer Holly will perform on the Friday and Saturday evening shows and Madison, who is new to the society, will perform as Elle in the two Sunday performances. - two very talented young ladies who came through the tough audition process to land the part.”

Fionn O'Hagan and Jake Watters present MADS Summer Scheme keaders with a bouquet of flowers along with MADS Chairman Kieran Corr.

The show opens on Friday 8 September at 7.30pm, Saturday 9 at 7.30pm and Sunday 10 September; there is a matinee performance at 2.30pm and the final performance at 7.30pm.

Tickets (£10) are now on sale from Print Business Supplies Market Street Lurgan, Winnies Newsagents Woodhouse Street Portadown and Greenes Nisa Local, Brownlow Centre Craigavon.

Meanwhile, Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society recently hosted a week- long musical theatre summer scheme for five to 14 year-olds.

Some 51 children took to the stage in Lurgan Town Hall to showcase what they had been taught by Claire McMahon and Caitriona Corr.

MADS Summer Scheme performers and leaders.

“Both Claire and Caitirona, along with our volunteer leaders, did a brilliant job with the children,” said Kieran.

“We would like to thank all the parents and guardians and friends of the children who packed out Lurgan Town Hall . . . We now open our doors for new members when we return with our junior drama classes on Saturday 19 August at The Lightwell Centre, Drumgor from 10am to 12.30pm.

“This is for boys and girls aged five to 14 years-old and all members will be performing in a new show which will be performed before Christmas.

“The last date for new members to join is Saturday 17 September.

“For more information you can follow us on our facebook page MADS Craigavon.”