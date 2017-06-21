Nashville stars light up belfast

The stars of the smash hit television show Nashville came to town this week and the legions of fans that flocked to the SSE Arena in Belfast were certainly not disappointed.

The arena audience gave a rapturous welcome to Charles Esten, Clare Bowen, Sam Palladio, Jonathan Jackson, and Chris Carmack, better known to fans of the show as Deacon, Scarlett, Gunner, Avery, and Will.

The show opened in style with Charles Esten taking to the stage and what followed was over two hours of the very best in country, rock, ballads and blues.

Everyone, with the possible exception of the security crew, was thrilled when Charles, Clare and Chris came down from the stage to get up close and personal with their enthusiastic admirers, even posing for selfies mid-song.

It was obvious that the performers were enjoying the night just as much as the crowd, with Clare commenting that the response from the Belfast audience almost moved her to tears.

As well as the well known songs from the show itself, which included Black Roses, When the Right One Comes Along, He Ain’t Me, and Fade Into You, the musicians also performed some of their own new material, with Charles delighting his many fans with a song he recorded just last week when they were in Glasgow.

There are so many highlights from the night, including the thousands of lights that shone out from the crowd as Jonathan sang a fantastic version of the Elvis classic ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, and special mention must go to Clare for her ethereal performances and her ‘fairy wings’.

If I had to pick one thing I would change, however, I must confess that I would have loved to have heard a few more duets from Sam and Clare. But then I am a Gunner and Scarlet fan at heart, so I would say that.

Without a doubt this was one of the best concerts Belfast has seen in a long time and lets hope it won’t be too long until the Nashville team are back in the city again.