Paramore bring exhilarating show to Waterfront

Long regarded as an exhilarating live act, Paramore will be playing at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Friday, June 28.

Paramore has consistently drawn both critical acclaim as well as a wide-ranging list of international honours and accolades, now including a Grammy Award, two People’s Choice Awards, three NME Awards, three MTV Video Music Award nominations, and much more.

Their previous self-titled album ‘Paramore’ topped the charts in Ireland – and also scored an array of No1 debuts around the globe. ‘Paramore’ showcased a string of blockbuster singles including ‘Still Into You’ and the #1 smash, ‘Ain’t It Fun’. The latter track proved one of Paramore’s biggest singles to date,

Paramore has had a truly remarkable run of RIAA certified albums and singles since coming together in Nashville in 2004.

They will kick off their UK and Ireland tour in Dublin before moving to Belfast’s Waterfront Hall in June.

Tickets are on sale from the Waterfront Hall Box Office on 028 9033 4455, online at www.waterfront.co.uk or from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.