The Kilkennys come to the Market Place

Irish folk band The Kilkennys will be performing at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on Friday May 12.

‘The Kilkennys’ are at the very forefront of folk groups taking Irish music to the world.

hey have already proved to be a hit with Armagh audiences over recent years and their return will once again show why the reputation of this talented and energetic four piece group continues to grow well beyond these shores.

Following recent tours in Europe and the U.S., the fame of ‘The Kilkennys’ continues to grow.

Their new show will take the audience on a journey through the Irish folk and ballad tradition, featuring many well-known ballads as well as new material that continues the centuries old Irish bardic tradition.

A traditional Irish folk and ballad band, The Kilkennys are noted for their dynamic arrangements, energetic performances and charismatic rapport with audiences across the globe.

Picking up the mantle left by acts such as The Dubliners and The Clancy Brothers, the 4 piece group continue to conquer tour circuits in Europe and the U.S. In the past years The Kilkennys have shared the stage with renowned Irish artists such as Shane McGowan, Sharron Shannon and Finbar Furey. Continuing their hectic tour schedule 2016 saw the band perform on the main stage at Milwaukee Irish Fest - the largest Irish Festival in the world.

The band was established between schoolmates and began touring the length and breadth of Ireland in 1998. In 2008 they decided to name themselves ‘The Kilkennys’ after their beloved home, Kilkenny City. Now based in South East Ireland, the group have evolved through the years and are anchored by founding members Davey Cashin (vocals, mandolin, banjo, guitar, whistles), Tommy Mackey (bass, acoustic guitar, vocals), long time member Robbie Campion (banjo, guitar, madolin, vocals) and newest member Mick Martin (bodhran, uilleann pipes, low whistles, guitar, vocals).

The show starts at 8pm and tickets, priced from £15, are on sale from the Market Place Theatre Box Office on 028 3752 1821.

Alternatively, for further information or to book tickets online, log onto www.marketplacearmagh.com.