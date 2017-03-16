Audrey II demands to be fed

Audrey II - the bloodthirsty, man-eating plant will soon grace the stage in Banbridge Musical Society’s production of Little Shop of Horrors.

The giant alien plant has arrived in town and James Marsden, who plays Seymour, finds himself caught in her evil jaws during rehearsals.

The musical is based on the basic concept and dark comic tone of the original 1960 film, although it changes much of the story.

Little Shop of Horrors features fabulous songs, dancing and special effects.

Little Shop of Horrors runs in the IMC Theatre from March 28-April 1.

Tickets (£12/£10 - all £10 on Tuesday 28) are on sale now.

Call the ticket hotline on 07391 822674.