Christmas continues at the Market Place

Christmas at The Market Place Theatre, Armagh continues with the ever-popular ‘White Christmas With Cantilena’ on Wednesday 21 December at 8pm.

We all dream of a White Christmas and Happy Holidays so Armagh’s sensational a cappella group ‘Cantilena’ pour some festive spirit into our Christmas Celebrations as they ring in the festive season in their own inimitable a cappella style.

This evening of well-known traditional carols and popular Christmas songs, accompanied by the festive atmosphere, mulled wine and mince pies, will definitely put a Christmassy glow in your cheeks.

Early booking is strongly recommended for this ever-popular show that welcomes the holidays in true festive style. Tickets for this superb event are £19, which includes a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.

If you fancy a bit of post-Christmas rock, why not join The Pat McManus Band on Thursday 29 December at 8.30pm. Following their sell-out gig here in February we just had to invite them back! The ‘Pat McManus Band’ are a powerful three piece blues | rock trio, headed up by the former ‘Mama’s Boys’ and ‘Celtus’ guitarist/violinist virtuoso Pat McManus.

Pat is today considered to be one of the last remaining individual guitar heroes of a generation of Irish guitarists, after the sad and early loss of both Rory Gallagher and Gary Moore. ‘Mama’s Boys’ were one of the greatest rock bands to come out of Northern Ireland.

Pat has gone on to a hugely successful career with award-winning recordings and playing across the globe and here in Ireland including The Blues On The Bay Festival and Ballyshannon Festival. Tickets are priced £13 each.

