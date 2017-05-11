Fairy tale comes true for Emily

Emily McConaghy, a 10 year old pupil from St Anthony’s Primary School, has been selected to be the fairest in the land.

Emily has landed the part of Snow White in Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society’s double bill of productions for June this year.

MADS! will be performing ‘Snow White’ and ‘A Junior High School Musical’, in Lurgan Town Hall on Saturday June 10 at 3pm, Sunday June 11 at 3pm and at 7pm.

Show producer Kieran Corr said: “We are all delighted for Emily at MADS. Emily came through a tough audition process and deserves the lead role of Snow White. Emily has been a member of MADS for a number of years and enjoys dancing and singing. Her favourite musical is Matilda, a show which we would love to do in the future.

“Emily attends St Anthony’s Primary School in Craigavon who have provided so many talented members of MADS throughout our 15 years.

“Three of our teenage members in the production team who are helping our juniors to perform in this show also attended St Anthony’s and have performed in many shows for the society. They are Cara Hegarty, Eve Drumm and Fionnuala Lennon. The three girls are all part of our volunteer leaders scheme and they are helping to direct the show.

“We had a great surprise for the cast of both shows at our launch when Take Me Out TV Star and former pupil of St Anthony’s Ciara Decarteret came along to MADS! and met the cast for both of our summer shows.

“The children were delighted to meet her and Ciara give us a helping hand at our drama class.

“Emily will be joined on stage by her younger sister Sophie. who is also in the show along with five other pupils form the school.

Mr Corr added: “We have had some fabulous performers from MADS! who attended St Anthony’s over the years and in this double bill of shows we have children from 18 different schools. Tickets are now on sale from Greenes Nisal Local Brownlow and Print Business Supplies Lurgan.”

Mr Corr also revealed that as part of MADS! 15th year anniversary they will be performing Legally Blonde in Portadown Town Hall this September.