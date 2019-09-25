£4m boost for High Street Mall

Portadown’s High Street Mall is to get a ‘Lidl’ boost thanks to a £4million investment plan.

Plans have been submitted to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council which will see the budget supermarket chain relocate as anchor tenant to the Mall.

Carla Lockhart, MLA

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart, revealing the £4 million investment plan, said it was a “great result for Portadown”.

The local MLA has been in regular contact with Lidl during their expansion in Banbridge, Lurgan and more recently Portadown and has said she is “delighted that this has come to fruition after many months of negotiations”.

She said: “Town Centres have suffered in recent years with the High Street Mall suffering from the loss of Dunnes.

“These plans, however, are set to transform the Mall with the inclusion of an exciting new plaza area and community space.

“Footfall will increase and I have no doubt that Lidl will be a catalyst for further investment by local traders.”

She added: “This is a great result for Portadown and I am delighted to have been involved with Lidl over the past number of years.

“They are a company committed to the area with significant investment in their stores in Banbridge and Lurgan.

“Portadown is set to replicate these new, bright and modern stores.

“This investment in High Street Mall is much needed and will be welcome for consumers and fellow traders alike.

“This will bring additional footfall to the Portadown high street and it is great to see a multi-national chain who support our local industries having continued success.”

She concluded: “I would commend the owner of the Mall and Lidl for their commitment to the area and I look forward to this planning approval being granted. It will create retail and construction jobs and will undoubtedly be a major boost to our local economy and to the High Street within Portadown.”