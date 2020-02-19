Airtastic creating 20 jobs with expansion

A £700,000 expansion at the Airtastic Complex at Marlborough Retail Park will bring 20 new jobs to the area.

It brings the total investment at Airtastic Craigavon to £2.5 million and promises a whole lot of new leisure activities.

From the end of March Airtastic Craigavon - at the old B&Q site in Craigavon - will be one of Northern Ireland’s biggest leisure destinations and you’ll be able to enjoy seven activities including: Bowling (12 lanes), Space Themed Adventure Golf (18 Holes), Trampolining, Ninja, Soft Play (For Children under 4ft 7 inches), Amusement Arcades (Northern Ireland’s largest prize-winning amusement arcade) and Dine at NY Kitchen.

It will create 20 new jobs and, combined with the current Airtastic centre, it will employ a total of 50 members of staff.

The new leisure development incorporates two new units in addition to the current Airtastic Trampoline Park. It includes the current Captain Green’s Adventure Golf building, totalling approximately 46,500sq foot of leisure space for the new Airtastic Entertainment Centre.

In addition to the new activities visitors can also eat and drink at NY Kitchen, which will serve food and drinks including burgers, pizzas, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages too.

Sharyn Ingrey, Area Manager for Airtastic Entertainment Centre commented: “We’re excited to be expanding Airtastic, investing in Craigavon and opening in late March. We’re creating one of the biggest and best leisure destinations in Northern Ireland with our new state of the art facilities.

“At Airtastic you’ll now be able to enjoy trampolining, ninja activities, bowling, space themed mini golf, soft play and Northern Ireland’s largest indoor amusements arcade were you can play to win prizes as well as delicious food and drinks under one roof.

“Whether it’s for family fun, kids’ birthday parties, school or group trips, work functions, nights with dates or mates or simply an excuse to celebrate the weekend – you name it, Airtastic Entertainment Centre has got it covered.

“It’s going to be great fun for everyone!”

For further information visit Air-tastic.com and follow Airtastic Craigavon on Facebook for updates.

Airtastic is owned and operated by SMS Platinum Group Ltd, which also owns the Funky Monkeys Soft Play Centre brand.

Airtastic currently has four centres located in Bangor, Belfast, Craigavon and Cork, with the Cork centre undergoing a €1.5 million expansion in October. A fifth Airtastic centre is opening in Newtownabbey in the summer.