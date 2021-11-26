Black Friday: Long queues as NI firm Go slashes diesel and unleaded petrol prices to £1.19 a litre
Long queues have formed at NI firm Go after it announed a special Black Friday deal selling unleaded petrol and diesel at £1.19 per litre.
In an online post on their Facebook page, the firm said diesel and unleaded will be priced at £1.19 - that’s a 20p discount.
It was announced as a Black Friday deal with ‘No Catch. Just huge savings.”
There is a maximum fill of £100 and must be into vehicle tanks only with no container/ storage tank fills allowed.
There are Terms and Conditions and it is only while stocks last.
Visit the GO Pay @ Pump sites at Cookstown, Crumlin, Carrickfergus, Yorkgate, Great Victoria Street, Grand Parade, Twin Spires Richhill, Portadown & Killea.
Go is part of parent company LCC Group Ltd, a leading solid and liquid fuel importer and distributor and Electricity Supplier.,
The Go Portfolio has 40+ sites across Ireland 15 of which are company owned and operated, these are known within the Group as Go Pay @ Pump.
Go Forecourts launched into the domestic market with ClickOil in November 2013.
-
-
Jake Bailey-Sloan: Lack of witnesses ‘hard to take’ says heartbroken father of popular Portadown murder victim
-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.