Charter awarded to gas installers

Local installers servicing the Lurgan, Moira, Craigavon and surrounding areas have been awarded the firmus energy installer charter, offering further reassurance to local customers switching to natural gas.

With ambitious plans already underway in the Lurgan, Moira and Craigavon areas by firmus energy, with an approximate investment value of more than £1.3million to make natural gas available to a further 1,600 residents in 2019, the company has awarded the ‘installer charter’ accreditation to natural gas installers across the area that have upheld its high standards.

Kieran Downey, of KD Gas Services, based in Lurgan and one of the companies in the area to be listed on the charter said: “We are delighted to be awarded this accreditation, as we have been working in the area for a number of years and customer service is a high priority for us.

“firmus energy has provided us many opportunities and through continuous extension of its network in the area, we look forward to connecting many more homes and businesses in the near future.”

Paul Stanfield, Director of Sales and Marketing at firmus energy, added: “We already have close to 3,500 customers in the Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council area and have plans to invest a further £300k in the area in the latter half of 2019 which would enable 340 additional homes and businesses to potentially connect to the benefits of natural gas in the near future.”