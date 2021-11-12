Review banking needs in light of AIB branch closure

Scott Kennerley, director of Financial and Postal Services at the Consumer Council, said: “Whilst many consumers and businesses in Northern Ireland have made the switch to online or mobile banking, we know that some still prefer to use cash and rely on face-to-face banking through their local branch.

“Consumers in this area who do not feel comfortable with online or phone banking can continue to visit their nearest Post Office to pay in cash and cheques, withdraw money, and check their balance. Basic banking services is something the Post Office provides for all banks in Northern Ireland. Alternatively customers can visit any other Bank of Ireland branch or could consider switching their bank account.”

Further advice and support is available on the Consumers Council’s website, including a branch closure factsheet, a personal banking guide, a guide to switching banks and a current account comparison table.

Consumers can also get in touch with the Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing [email protected]

