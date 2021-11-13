The search is on to find our ABC business champions

At a virtual event at the end of a jam-packed Enterprise Week, it was announced that the ABC Business Awards will be held in February 2022 in association with Power NI, a leading energy company in the region.

The highly anticipated ABC Business Awards will showcase the best that the Borough has to offer, championing the incredible businesses and outstanding people that make the Borough such an important driver in the NI economy.

The ABC Business Awards have been held every two years since 2017, with the competition attracting entries from across all sectors and sizes of the Borough’s top performers. The awards recognise, reward and reflect the diverse, enterprising and most successful from a strong base of established corporates, start-ups, innovators, strategic thinkers, thought leaders and entrepreneurs.

Lord Mayor Glenn Barr and chief executive Roger Wilson of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council launch ABC Business Awards with Amy Bennington from Power NI, associate sponsor

Alderman Glenn Barr Lord Mayor of ABC, said: “The last couple of years have been extremely tough for a lot of businesses in our Borough, and it’s important that we use this opportunity to bolster each other and celebrate the innovation and tenacity that is the cornerstone of enterprise in our locality.

“The ABC Business Awards celebrate talent, ideas and ambition, as well as an opportunity to network, engage and inspire others. We’re really looking forward to welcoming our business community to an in-person awards ceremony in February and I encourage all businesses – big, small, new, established – to enter the awards and showcase what makes this place a great place to do business!”

The ABC Business Awards ceremony takes place at Seagoe Hotel on Thursday, February 24.

These awards will include the Sir Allen McClay Young Business Person of the Year Award as well as recognition awards for Best New, Family, Hospitality, Agri-Food Businesses, Export Initiative, Innovation and Social Enterprise.

In addition to an award for Best Apprentice Employer, sought-after awards are also available for Best Business Growth, for Excellence in Manufacturing and Customer Service. New awards this year are Best Place to Work and the Best Transport and Logistics Award which recognises businesses that are driving forward the Transport and Logistics sector in the borough and beyond.

Centrally and ideally located, vibrant, ambitious and outward-looking, the ABC borough is the largest council area outside of Belfast and hosts many of Northern Ireland’s biggest business successes as well as a plethora of innovative and entrepreneurial thriving small to medium enterprises.

A hub for the Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing sectors, it is also Northern Ireland’s award-winning Food Heartland, proudly hosting hundreds of organisations excelling in food production, sales and in tourism and hospitality-related fields.

Amy Bennington, commercial marketing manager from Power NI and associate sponsor of the ABC Business Awards, explained: “Power NI is delighted to return as associate sponsor of the ABC Business Awards in 2022. The awards night presents the perfect opportunity for businesses to showcase their continued growth and development, and we are able to recognise the outstanding achievements of the local business community’s top performers.”

Roger Wilson, chief executive, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, added: “This is our opportunity to celebrate our outstanding business community, to applaud the work they do and to showcase the passion of those individuals who go above and beyond to drive the continued business success which our borough enjoys.

“I would urge every business to consider the categories available for this event and to make their nominations early to ensure they are a key part of the Business Awards.”

Full details of 15 categories available to win have also been revealed and published online at www.abcbusinessawards.com where entry forms are available.

The closing date for the return of completed submissions is Monday, January 17 at 5pm.

