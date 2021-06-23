Could retail giant Amazon be moving to Co Armagh?

Planning permission for three massive warehouses in the Mahon Industrial Estate has been granted.

The site, owned by local firm Turkington Construction, is at lands 390 metres east of 36 Mahon Road, within Mahon Industrial Estate, James Park, Mahon Road, Portadown.

Turkingtons, which recently built the new Lidl in Portadown’s High Street Mall, would not reveal the future of the site.

Some readers are accusing Amazon of 'ruining Christmas'.

The site for three large warehouses and three industrial units with associated access and parking facilities was given planning permission in 2018 and a revised and recent update was requested in March which was also accepted.

The plans allow for the construction of 10,000 sq.ft business units with associated staff facilities.

The build also allows for a 17,650 sq.ft of warehouse storage with associated staff facilities and parking provision.

Turkingtons was also responsible for the revitalisation of Marleborough Park in Craigavon which had been run down after the closure of B&Q. Now, since it was developed, anchor tenants such as Marks and Spencer as well as O’Neill’s Sports Superstore.

Turkington are a diverse company engaging primarily in construction including manufacturing and property development since 1951. It has interests also in extensions, alterations, conversions, commercial and residential developments, social housing and education.

