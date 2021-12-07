Crisp giant Tayto factory in Tandragee hit by COVID-19 cluster

The company, which is famous for its Cheese and Onion crisps, confirmed that a number of staff had coronavirus.

The Tayto firm has asked staff to get tested since the outbreak was discovered.

It is also understood mandatory mask wearing was put in place on Monday this week.

The Tayto factory is not far from Tandragee centre in Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

A spokesperson for Tayto said today (Tuesday): “We are aware of some members of our team having confirmed cases of Coronavirus at our site in Tandragee.

“Following the appropriate guidance, all affected employees are in isolation and will not return to work until it is appropriate to do so.

“At all times our priority is the health and wellbeing of our employees and our customers. As such, we have asked our staff to be tested where appropriate in line with government guidance.

“Safety procedures such as mask wearing are currently in place at the factory. Enhanced and frequent cleaning procedures remain in place and we will continue to follow all appropriate guidance to protect our staff against the Coronavirus pandemic.”

