Expansion for wine merchants

Lurgan-based Robb Brothers Wine Merchants has been given the honour to work with the well-known family firm from the Barossa Valley, Peter Lehmann Wines, to showcase its new Barossan Grenache.

A special launch event was held recently in the Yellow Door Restaurant at Hillsborough Castle to mark the occasion.

Pictured at the Robb Brothers Wine Merchants launch of Peter Lehmann Wines at the Yellow Door Restaurant in Hillsborough Castle are, from left, Charles Robb, Robb Brothers Wine Merchants, Simon Dougan, Yellow Door Restaurant and Hillsborough Castle Caf� and Stable Yard Tea Room, Leah Robb, Robb Brothers Wine Merchants, Tim Dolan, Peter Lehmann Wines and Philip Robb, Robb Brothers Wine Merchants.

It was an evening of ‘firsts’ as Robb Brothers is the first company to stage a corporate event in the newly opened restaurant which trades as Hillsborough Castle Café and Stable Yard Tea Room.

In attendance were representatives from major retail outlets and restaurants from all over the Province and providing the insight to the selected wines was Tim Dolan, senior winemaker for the iconic Barossan winery.

“The Casella family, owners of Peter Lehmann, are the producers of our top-selling Yellow Tail brand, so this is another great quality association,” said Robb Brothers Director, Charles Robb.

Tim Dolan, from Peter Lehmann Wines, added: “I’m very excited to showcase what the Barossa does best – it’s not always about Shiraz and Cabernet.

“We have some very old vine Grenache in that medium-bodied style that is very food friendly and I believe the wines that have been selected by Robb Brothers will be very much suited to the Northern Ireland market.”