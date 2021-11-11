Belfast based fonaCAB has been named “Taxi Company of the Year, Northern Ireland & Ireland” at the 2021Taxi Summit Industry Awards in Manchester

The Awards, which were presented at a formal ceremony, celebrated high achievement in what has been a challenging year for the sector across the country

William McCausland, fonaCAB Managing Director, collected the award on behalf of the business thanking the judges and the industry for the recognition of all the hard work that our staff and drivers have delivered, especially considering the additional challenges presented by the pandemic.

William later added: “We are delighted to receive this award and be recognised by our peers within the industry, especially considering the challenges of the last eighteen months

It would be nice to say that the sector is performing at its best, and we are exceeding our customers expectations, but current issues, particularly around the driver shortages affecting every taxi business, means that sometimes we have fallen short

“The judges have recognised the challenges we have faced and have acknowledged the steps we have taken to ensure that even though we might not be perfect at the moment, we have done absolutely everything we can to protect the wellbeing, and meet the needs, of our drivers and our passengers. We would like to thank the judges for giving us this prestigious award and our drivers and passengers for their continued support”

A total of seven taxi firms in the Craigavon area were taken over as part of a significant expansion by the Belfast-based operator.