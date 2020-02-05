Great opportunities for all at major council job fair

The Department for Communities, in partnership with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, is hosting a major Job Fair in Craigavon on Friday February 21.

The Job Fair will take place in the Craigavon Civic Centre between 10am and 3pm and admission is free.

Up to 50 employers will be taking part, with representatives from the manufacturing, hospitality, care and retail sectors, with many more on hand promoting live vacancies, answering questions and discussing employment opportunities.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Mealla Campbell said: “Growing the local economy and job creation are key priorities of Council, and we are delighted to be working in partnership with the Department for Communities to host this Job Fair. The event will open up new avenues for job seekers from across the Borough by putting them in direct contact with potential employers. It represents a fantastic opportunity for our local businesses who are recruiting new staff and those looking for employment, as well as promoting learning and skills development.”