Iceland opens at The Range in Portadown

Following a full refit, The Range in Portadown now includes a branch of Iceland Foods.

In addition to the existing home, garden and leisure products, the store now includes the complete Iceland Foods offering “allowing The Range to provide customers with over 80,000 products all under one roof” a spokesperson said.

With 15 branches of The Range now containing an Iceland Foods, the strategic alliance formed between the two brands in August 2018 continues to grow.

Expecting to launch many more Iceland Foods across the estate before the end of this year, The Range is expanding at an impressive rate.

The store now carries the complete Iceland Foods selection including fresh food, bakery, store cupboard and drinks.

Alongside the Iceland refit, the store has made changes in other departments to help improve the customer flow.

Owner and Founder of The Range, Chris Dawson stated: “I believe our customers will be excited to know that they will have access to over 80,000 different products all under one roof, now including Iceland’s great quality food selection.”

He added: “We hope our existing Portadown customers are pleased with their refreshed ‘one stop shop’ for all their home, garden and leisure needs.”