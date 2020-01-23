Interface achieves Platinum status

Interface Craigavon, part of the worldwide commercial flooring company and leader in sustainability, has achieved Platinum status – the highest scoring level in the latest Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey.

The survey, which is run by Business in the Community, sponsored by Moy Park and supported by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, recognises and rewards those organisations that are going above and beyond their legal requirements to improve their environmental impacts and better manage their resources.

Adrian Marks, Site Manager, Interface Craigavon, said: “After 25 years driving innovation and business change, Interface recently announced success on our ‘Mission Zero’ commitment to reduce our environmental footprint and have no negative impact by 2020. Looking forward with optimism we are committed to become a Carbon Negative Company by 2040. And as of January 2019, every flooring product that Interface sells is carbon neutral across its full lifecycle through innovation and the purchase of a small number of offsets. We are proud of our progress and are now focused on setting our sights higher through our Climate Take Back commitment, which aims to create a movement to reverse global warming.”

Thanks to Mission Zero, Interface now uses 99% renewable energy at its manufacturing sites, has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 96% and sends 92% less waste to landfill across its global operations.

New Chair of Business in the Community NI and Group Chief Executive of Translink, Chris Conway, explained: “The Survey is an important comparison tool and a way for organisations to be recognised for their environmentally sustainable efforts, as well as identify areas for improvement.

“It has never been more important that organisations take action that’s better for the environment, and business in particular recognises that the general public and their stakeholders consider sustainability to be of utmost importance. The survey is the perfect way to demonstrate commitment to sustainability and I want to congratulate all of those companies that have stepped forward to report on their environmental practices.”

107 organisations from a range of sectors, including Construction, ICT, and Food and Drink, took part in the survey with 45% of participants achieving Gold or Platinum Status.

The survey also welcomed 26 new participants, many of which were introduced by previous participants keen to encourage others to assess their sustainability, and 16 organisations with less than 25 employees took part in the new Small Business Survey.

To find out which organisations participated in the survey, and to see how they scored, visit www.bitcni.org.uk/niebs.