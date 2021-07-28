Jardine sisters celebrate expanding Bottom Drawer

Based at Portadown’s Magowan West Shopping Centre, the whole store has been reconfigured to encompass the extra 600 square feet of space for a baby and children’s department.

Founded by sisters Frances and Rhonda Jardine in 2007, The Bottom Drawer has its own niche in Portadown’s growing array of retailers.

It is a popular stop off for gifts, ladies and kids fashion, home accessories and furniture.

One of Portadown’s most successful independent retailers, The Bottom Drawer, has bagged a 35% extension to its retail space after a period of strong growth in both instore and online sales. The store, located at Magowan West Shopping Centre, has been reconfigured with a new layout to provide an extra 600 square feet of new trading space. Pictured outside the award-winning retail hotspot are (l-r) sisters Frances and Rhonda Jardine who set up the award-winning business in 2007.

Despite the Covid-19 restrictions, the store – a multiple winner in the UK’s annual ‘The Greats’ Retail Awards – has enjoyed strong online local, national and international sales, supported by a social media following of more than 45,000.

“We’re thrilled beyond measure with our new extension,” The Bottom Drawer’s Frances Jardine said: “Our new baby and kids’ department is everything we hoped it would be – light, bright and airy, somewhere that allows us to display our collection of quality children’s gifts and fashion to their best.”

Adding a range of new brands, some of which are supplied by County Armagh businesses, Frances said the additional new space had also created an improved flow to the existing premises, enhancing displays and improving the customer experience and driving repeat visits and sales growth.

She said the new space has also enriched the team’s working environment which is ‘much nicer, more spacious and open, everyone is working with increased efficiency and productivity’.

Frances said: “Portadown has so much to offer, and we hope that we continue to be part of the town centre for many more years to come.”

With big brand shopping names including Boots, Benneton and DV8, the agents behind Magowan West, Savills, welcomed the latest retail expansion.

Paul Wilson, Retail Director at Savills said: “We’re delighted for Frances, Rhonda and all the team at The Bottom Drawer who have shown real passion and determination to make this outstanding independent business a major success.

“This clearly shows that the town is attracting retail investors back after a challenging 18-month period. We look forward to continuing our drive to ensure Magowan West remains a major part in its future growth.”

Earlier this year, the Post Office opened a new 1,500 sq. ft outlet after relocating. The new branch allows easy access for users to and from the town centre.

They also have a new restaurant AIR (Artisan Italian Restaurant) as part of a investment by local couple Adam and Claire Carroll who opened their second NI outlet.

-

-

Mum of ‘rainbow baby’ Harry Magee says pain is ‘unbearable’ after his tragic death Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.