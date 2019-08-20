New firm for Ulster Carpets

A top Portadown-based firm has hooked up with a designer textile firm to create a brand new weaving company and more jobs.

Leading carpet manufacturer, Ulster Carpets, has formed a joint venture with Mourne Textiles, a hand loom weaving workshop in Rostrevor, to create a new company known as Mourne Weavers.

The collaborative partnership will create a number of new jobs and will also allow both companies to share knowledge and expertise to explore global opportunities.

Both Ulster Carpets and Mourne Textiles are third-generation, family-owned companies that have helped retain the rich heritage of the local textile industry.

Ulster Carpets designs and manufactures bespoke carpets for the hospitality, gaming and marine sectors across the world while Mourne Textiles creates a range of artisan goods that are sold in regions as diverse as Japan, Australia, North America and Europe.

The new joint venture, Mourne Weavers, will combine the key strengths of both companies to produce luxury woven furnishing fabrics, curtain fabrics, cushions and blankets for the commercial interior design sector.

“In terms of quality craftsmanship, bespoke designs and local heritage, both Mourne Textiles and Ulster Carpets have a shared philosophy and a strong passion for our industry. That is why the creation of Mourne Weavers is the perfect partnership,” explained Mario Sierra, Creative Director, Mourne Textiles.

“We are delighted to have secured this substantial investment from Ulster Carpets that will allow us to retain the core strengths of Mourne Textiles while growing into new sectors.”

Ulster Carpets is aiming to build on the company’s success within the artisan sector, after buying London-based Roger Oates Design, which designs and hand produces unique stripe runners and rugs.

David Acheson, Head of Strategic Operations at Ulster Carpets, explained, “The creation of Mourne Weavers and the product range that it will offer perfectly complements Roger Oates Design. We have no doubt that we will be able to combine this expertise with our knowledge of the global market to firmly establish Mourne Weavers.”

Nick Coburn, Group Managing Director said : “It also underpins our ongoing growth and diversification strategy.”