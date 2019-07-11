NI strawberry farm's Honesty Box proving huge success

A NI strawberry farm has set up an honesty box selling to the public and it has proved a huge success.

Foxberry Farms, based on the shores of Lough Neagh, are selling delicious strawberries to the public beside their farm - after huge local demand.

Honesty Box at Foxberry Farm

Owned by the Fox family in Derrytrasna, Co Armagh they have been inundated every year by people calling to buy strawberries they sell to shops and stores across Ireland.

Owner Philip Fox said: "This year we decided to set up an Honesty Box filled with punnets of freshly picked strawberries. Customers can call at the farm and take a punnet and put the money in a box beside it.

"It has already proved very successful," he said, adding that the firm is 'flat out' picking thousands of strawberries for outlets across the country.

The Fox family have been growing strawberries on the shores of Lough Neagh for the past 80 years and now sell to many major outlets such as M&S.

Strawberries at Foxberry Farm

If you would like to taste Foxberry Farm's strawberries, call to their business at Derryloiste Road, Derrytrasna, Co Armagh.

Check out their website on www.foxberryfruitfarm.com