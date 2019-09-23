NI travel firm offer jobs to Thomas Cook employees

As the Thomas Cook shuts shops across NI, local travel firm Clubworld has reached out to offer jobs to former staff at the stricken company.

Claire Mulligan, General Manager of Clubworld said everyone was ‘devastated’ at the news Thomas Cook was in administration.

Notice at Thomas Cook store in Portadown

“We are a small community in the travel world in Northern Ireland and it is just devastating news for all their staff,” said Claire.

And she revealed Clubworld have a number of vacancies in all of their seven stores throughout NI and two managerial positions also.

She has invited former staff at Thomas Cook to apply for the posts.

“The whole thing is just awful. We all have mortgages and bills to pay. We just hope we can help some of the staff get a new job.”

Claire added: “As much we are competitors, we are like a big family and are always helping each other out.

“It’s just awful what happened and a big shock to everyone,” said Claire who has been in her Lurgan office since 7am helping customers, including her uncle, who are currently stranded abroad.

“Everyone’s money is fully protected. We have people in resorts and they are all safe and will get home.

“We are working through customers, in date order, to help get them home and for those who have yet to travel to help them rebook,” she said.