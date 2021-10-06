Primark: Firm plays down ‘speculation’ of new store in Craigavon
Primark has refused to comment on speculation that it might open a store in Craigavon’s Rushmere.
Last week widespread claims that the international firm is coming to Craigavon flooded across social media.
There has been repeated hype for many years regarding a Primark store for the Craigavon area but nothing materialised.
A number of politicians were asked about the speculation but only two responded.
Ulster Unionst MLA Doug Beattie said: “There is no confirmed information just rumours. If it is true it will be a fantastic investment for Rushmere and job opportunities for the town.”
Alliance Cllr Eoin Tennyson revealed that it appeared to be merely rumours but welcomed any move to the area.
A Primark spokesperson said; “We continually review opportunities for expansion of the Primark business however, as you’d expect, we don’t comment on speculation about where or when we might open our next stores.”
A spokesman for Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “We are experiencing strong demand in enquiries and are in continued discussions with a number of retailers and hospitality businesses keen to locate within one of NI’s most successful retail destinations.”
-
-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.