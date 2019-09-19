Starbucks drive-thru to open in Craigavon

A drive-thru Starbucks is set to open next month in Craigavon, it has been revealed.

The international coffee chain is creating a cafe and drive-thru at Marlborough Retail Park and is set to open at the end of next month, according to local MLA Jonathan Buckley.

Marlborough Retail Park is already host to Marks and Spencer, a drive-thru Burger King, Airtastic, and an O’Neill’s sports store.

The site of the former B&Q, the retail park has proved a massive success and helped create hundreds of new jobs for the area.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley welcomed the opening of Starbucks Drive-thru in Craigavon.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “ I am delighted to welcome the opening of the new Starbucks Drive-thru in Craigavon. The business has been highly-anticipated with many constituents eager to see it open, and I am pleased to confirm that it will open its doors in six weeks.

“It is a welcome addition in the Craigavon area following a number of other renowned businesses taking up tenancies in the retail hotspot.

“The development will provide further employment opportunities and it will be a great economic boost to Upper Bann.”