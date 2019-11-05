Ten NI businesses attending council-hosted trade trip to USA

Ten Co Armagh businesses are in the USA this week on a major four day trade mission, backed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Leading the delegation will be Lord Mayor Mealla Campbell who said the aim of the trip is to help ambitious firms tap into ‘the world’s largest, most competitive and technologically advanced market’.

The trip, the second Council-sponsored trip to the USA in 18 months, also aims to explore new export growth opportunities help attract inward investment.

Among the local business in Philadelphia are Armagh Cider, Burren Balsamics, Envision Intelligent Solutions, Impact Fabrications, Interrailing Packages, Irish Bog Oak, Jacqueline Rooney Art, Jasmine and Lily Floral Wreaths, Lough Neagh Distillers and Tique Lights.

A Council spokesperson said: “They will learn about doing business in the US marketplace and be invited to showcase their company’s highly innovative and award-winning products and services to suitably matched prospective business partners in Philadelphia, New York, New Jersey and Vermont.

Lord Mayor Mealla Campbell said: “As an economically ambitious council, our focus is firmly fixed on helping local companies identify new markets and fast track their way to exporting success, while also promoting our borough’s strong proposition to a global pool of potential investors.”

Council representatives will engage in high-level meetings with senior international trade officials from Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, and meet with influential business leaders from Almac, Tourism Ireland and the Thomas Jefferson Institute of Bioprocessing. Mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney, will also host a reception for the delegation.

Alderman Stephen Moutray, Chair of the Council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Committee, who is also attending, said: “By mobilising our efforts, we can help local enterprise explore, target and exploit new commercial opportunities in this lucrative market.”

Delivered as part of the Council’s Global Dimensions Programme 2019-2020, this is the first in a series of outward-focused business initiatives aimed at supporting 60 local businesses establish export links and forge profitable, result-generating relationships in new markets. Between now and March next year, the Council will lead three trade missions to ROI, GB and India.